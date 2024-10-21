Newsweek annihilated on social media over bizarre framing of Trump McDonald's story: 'The Pulitzer Prize is on the way'

Former President Donald Trump visited a McDonald's fast-food restaurant over the weekend to hand out french fries, but Newsweek's attempt to "debunk" the incident is being mocked and ridiculed on social media.

Trump put on an apron and learned how to cook some of the menu items at the McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. The event produced amusing photos of the billionaire working the deep fryers and passing out Bic Macs at the drive-thru window.

'Wait, you’re telling me that Trump didn’t fill out an application and organically start working at a PA McDonald’s ... he staged it all?'

The photo op went viral on social media, but Newsweek tried to find a nefarious angle in an attempt to undermine the effect of the clever publicity stunt.

"Rumors have been circulating on social media that former President Donald Trump's visit to the popular fast food chain was staged," the outlet's headline sneered.

The article was immediately mocked into oblivion by critics online.

"I’m gonna have to spend some time contemplating the possibility that this was not a completely organic event featuring a former president taking a side gig at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s while he’s running for president," replied commentator Mary Katharine Ham.

"Wait, you’re telling me that Trump didn’t fill out an application and organically start working at a PA McDonald’s where a film crew spontaneously showed up with SS vetted customers, he staged it all? It wasn’t for the $25 in wages??" responded blogger Courtney O'Dell.

"Dust off the mantle, the Pulitzer Prize is on the way," joked satirist David Burge.

"Woodward and Bernstein who? Looks like @Newsweek just wrapped up the Pulitzer for investigative journalism. Next up. Rumors Santa may not be real," said Barstool founder David Portnoy.

The photo op itself was designed to mock Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for claiming without evidence that she once worked at a McDonald's.

"She never worked at McDonald's. It was a fake story," said Trump at a campaign rally. "It was a lie. She never worked at McDonald's over the hot french fries."

Newsweek ended an 80-year run as a print magazine with its last edition in 2012. It has only been available online since then.

