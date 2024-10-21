Trump taps into the heart of wholesome Americana working McDonald's drive-thru, serving up fries

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump tapped into the heart of classic Americana while working the McDonald's drive-thru, where he served up french fries to his enthusiastic supporters.



As Trump made his way to the McDonald's location in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, he was greeted by massive crowds of supporters lining the streets surrounding the establishment. The majority sported red and waved Trump flags.

'I think I might come back and do it again.'

As the Republican presidential nominee drove by, the crowd chanted, "USA!"

Once he arrived at the location, Trump, wearing a red tie to match the company's colors, was provided with an apron before heading over to the deep fryers, where an employee instructed him on how to make McDonald's iconic french fries.

After manning the fryers, Trump greeted customers at the drive-thru line and passed out their orders.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

One customer told Trump, "Mr. President, thank you for taking a bullet for us."

"Wow, thank you, Mr. President," the customer's husband stated. "You made it possible for ordinary people like us to meet you."

"This is fun. I could do this all day," Trump said. "I wouldn't mind this job. I like this job. I think I might come back and do it again."

Trump spoke to reporters outside as he worked the drive-thru.

"Look at the crowd over there," he said, pointing to his supporters lining the streets. "Look how happy everybody is. They're happy because they want hope. They need hope. And that's what we're doing. That's what we're going to give — much more than hope."

"Look at the enthusiasm," Trump continued. "I mean, that's thousands of people over there. They go miles back. That's incredible."

He raised his hand outside the drive-thru window to wave at his supporters, and the crowd responded with booming cheers.

One reporter started to ask Trump a question about opponent Vice President Kamala Harris' previous claims that she had once worked at McDonald's in the 1980s.

"Now I have worked at McDonald's," Trump stated. "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala. She never worked here."

When asked why Harris would lie about working at the fast-food joint, Trump responded, "Because she's 'Lyin' Kamala.'"

He told reporters that working at McDonald's is "a great job to take in the beginning," noting that it requires "great expertise."

While wholesome images of Trump's shift at the fast-food diner flooded social media on Sunday, the left and its corporate media allies had a complete meltdown over the campaign stop for the most puzzling reason.

Some news outlets referred to Trump's work shift as "staged," prompting mockery from many on social media.

YouTube personality and attorney Viva Frei wrote on X, "You mean they didn't bring Trump into the kitchen of a random unsecured McDonald's to serve unvetted strangers at a drive-through after two failed assassination attempts in three months?"

"OMG I HAD NO IDEA!" he added.

"Wait are you suggesting that Trump is not actually a McDonald's employee?" Commentator Collin Rugg stated on X. "There's no way! We totally thought he was dropping out of the race to become a McDonald's employee in PA."