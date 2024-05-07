Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan — who identifies as conservative — announces he'll vote for Biden

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who describes himself as a conservative Republican, has noted that he plans to vote for Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.

"Unlike Trump, I've belonged to the GOP my entire life. This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass," Duncan declared in an opinion piece.

But while he plans to back Biden in the presidential contest, Duncan advocated for working to get Republicans elected to Congress to block the Democratic president from accomplishing his goals.

"Yes, elections are a binary choice. Yes, serious questions linger about President Biden’s ability to serve until the age of 86. His progressive policies aren’t to conservatives' liking," Duncan wrote. "But the GOP will never rebuild until we move on from the Trump era, leaving conservative (but not angry) Republicans like me no choice but to pull the lever for Biden. At the same time, we should work to elect GOP congressional majorities to block his second-term legislative agenda and provide a check and balance. The alternative is another term of Trump, a man who has disqualified himself through his conduct and his character."

"Trump has shown us who he is. We should believe him. To think he is going to change at the age of 77 is beyond improbable," Duncan wrote.



Duncan served as Georgia lieutenant governor from early 2019 through early 2023.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

