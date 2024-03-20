Georgia couple arrested for passing out drunk on beach and neglecting their children, Florida police say

A couple from Georgia was arrested on a Florida beach after police said they passed out drunk and let their children wander off.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office released body camera footage showing police trying to wake up the two 27-year-olds as they lay on Daytona Beach on Saturday. They were surrounded by empty alcohol containers and children's toys.

An arrest affidavit said that an anonymous tipster called police about the couple, according to the Miami Herald.

Police said they nudged the two but couldn't wake them and were so concerned, they checked for a pulse. They finally started yelling at them loudly before they woke up “in a state of confusion."

When deputies asked them where their kids were, they were unable to say.

"You don't know where they are?" asked an officer.

The two were identified as tourists Alyssia Langley and her fiancé, Timothy Stephens, from Atlanta, Georgia.

At one point in the video, Langley lashed out at her fiancé as they were getting arrested.



"Who the f*** is gonna bond us out?" she yelled.

The video also captured the moment Stephens tried to run away from officers, tripped and landed on his face, knocking himself out. Police had to call an ambulance to treat him for his injuries.



The children were found swimming without supervision at a pool at the Nautilus Inn. They were picked up by a relative and transported back to Georgia.

Langley and Stephens were both charged with third-degree felony child neglect. Stephens was also charged with having alcohol on a Volusia County beach and attempting to escape. Police said Stephens is not the biological father of the two children.

"It just boggles my mind that you would drive here and get obliterated and you know allow a five and seven year old to wander off!" said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood to WOFL-TV. "I went and read the report, and I'm like, ‘You got to be kidding me.'"

Chitwood saw a greater lesson about society in the arrest.

"When we wonder what we see, why kids are the way they are, you gotta take a step back and look at who's in charge. And clearly, these two clowns shouldn't be in charge of... they can't be in charge of themselves, let alone a five-year-old or a seven-year-old," Chitwood concluded.

Here's the video of the arrest:

