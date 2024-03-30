Georgia mother sentenced to life in prison after attempting to kill her 12-year-old daughter's alleged molester

A mother in Georgia who was accused of attempting to kill her daughter's sexual abuser has now been convicted of murder and other crimes after another person was fatally shot in the incident, according to Fox News Digital.

The report stated that Danyale Harris, 42, was found guilty of the following crimes: felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Harris allegedly discovered a video on March 31, 2020, featuring her 12-year-old daughter engaged in a sexual act with a man who was later identified as 22-year-old Antonio Harley. The following day, around 3:30 a.m., Harris reported the incident to a DeKalb County Police officer involved with the department's Special Victim's Unit.

The officer insisted that Harris not let her anger get the best of her and seek out revenge, adding that a detective would be in touch with her shortly. However, Harris did not heed the warning. Hours after she reported the incident, Harris drove a large group of people to an apartment complex to confront Harley about the alleged sexual abuse. Three people in the group were armed with handguns, according to WAGA.

Around 1:00 p.m., Harris asked her daughter to point out which apartment Harley lived in. After the young girl did so, Harris knocked on the door with the rest of the group behind her.

Reports noted that Harley did not open the door. He made his way around the side of the apartment to see who was there. Harris and members of the group she brought with her began chasing Harley, but he managed to get back into his apartment through a back door.

After Harley made it back into his apartment, one person in Harris' group fired their gun, striking Harley in the chest. Harley's brother, who was also inside the apartment at the time, shot back as he tried to protect himself and five of his younger siblings, per reports.

Juan Newkirk, 19, who was a member of the group Harris brought to Harley's apartment, was fatally shot in the exchange of gunfire.

As a result of the incident, Harris was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus five years, according to Fox News Digital. Two others involved in the incident were charged.

Harley ultimately survived his injuries, but he was charged with statutory rape, child molestation, and sexual exploitation of children.

Harley's case is still pending.

