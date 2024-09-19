New poll has Trump surging ahead of Harris in key battleground state

A new poll shows a surge in favor for former President Donald Trump in a pivotal battleground state.

According to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey, Trump is winning the support of 49.8% of the people in Georgia while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is only garnering 47.2% support.

'Far more of the respondents said they disapproved [of] President Joe Biden.'

The same poll found Harris was beating Trump by 1% at the end of August, meaning Trump had gained three percentage points in about three weeks.

The poll found that a majority of Georgians cited the economy as the utmost of their concerns for the election. Far more of the respondents said they disapproved of the job President Joe Biden (D) was doing while far more approved of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

The debate between Trump and Harris could have been a factor in the swing as well as the second assassination attempt on Trump's life at his golf course in Florida.

Elections in battleground states are likely to determine the presidential election if the vote in the Electoral College is close, which is suggested by most polls.

Biden was able to win Georgia's electoral votes in 2020 by a very small margin of about 11,700 votes, which precipitated the infamous call from Trump to Georgia's secretary of state. The former president is facing election tampering charges in Georgia, though last week, some of the charges were dropped over lack of standing.

