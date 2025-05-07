Pay to leave? Trump drops new plan to get rid of illegal immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security has announced a new initiative to help solve the immigration crisis, which would give undocumented immigrants a $1,000 stipend if they choose to self-deport from the United States.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said about the initiative. “DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App.”

The CBP Home App was originally the CBP One App, which under the Biden administration helped illegal immigrants find their way into the United States. Now, under Trump, it’s helping them find their way out.

Illegal immigrants have also been offered free airfare on their journey home.

“They said that this is going to save taxpayers significantly, because it would cost $4,500 per person, compared to over $17,000 that we are spending for arrest, detention, and then, of course, the forced removal,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains.

And considering $4,500 is much less than what it costs for an illegal immigrant to live in the United States indefinitely, Gonzales finds this “more than fair.”

“You came into our country, you broke our laws, you continue evading capture, and still, President Trump is kind and gracious enough to be like, ‘You know what, let’s let bygones be bygones. I’ll pay you $1,000 and give you a free flight home,’” Gonzales says.

“That’s way more generous than I probably would be,” she adds.

