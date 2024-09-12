Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Judge drops 3 criminal counts in Georgia election interference case against Trump
September 12, 2024
The judge said state prosecutors did not have the authority to file the charges.
A judge narrowed the number of charges against former President Donald Trump on Thursday related to allegations of election interference in Georgia.
Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee dismissed two counts against Trump and another against his allies on the basis that state prosecutors did not have the authority to file the charges.
'Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again.'
Steven Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in the Georgia case, released a brief statement on social media.
"President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again. The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed," he wrote.
The dismissed charges alleged that false documents had been filed in federal court.
However, Trump will still face eight other charges related to the alleged scheme to overturn the official results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He and 14 co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to the allegations.
Trump's attorneys had previously filed a motion for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to be removed from the case for fomenting "racial animus and prejudice against the defendants." The court agreed to hear arguments for her removal in December.
Willis has been accused of lying about details related to an improper relationship she had with Nathan Wade, who was removed as the special prosecutor in the election interference case.
In March, the same judge dismissed six other counts against Trump and co-defendants in the case, saying that the allegations were too vague.
