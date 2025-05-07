Exclusive: House Republicans debunk Medicaid misconceptions as reconciliation talks resume

With lawmakers back on the Hill, reconciliation talks are back in full force — and so are their critics.

Republicans have repeatedly emphasized the importance of spending cuts, many of which they are looking to accomplish in the reconciliation process. At the same time, Democrats are drumming up false narratives to try to derail reconciliation, but House Republicans are not having it.

In a sit-down interview on the Republican Study Committee’s podcast obtained exclusively by Blaze News, Republican Reps. Brandon Gill of Texas, Beth Van Duyne of Texas, and Erin Houchin of Indiana debunked the Democrat-led misconceptions on Medicaid and spending cuts.

'There is a misconception that 100% of that has to come out of Medicaid, and that's just not true.'

Currently, House committees are combing through the budget recommendations outlined in reconciliation in order to identify appropriate spending cuts.

"They were each given instructions of how much they were expected to cut, but that was a floor, not a ceiling," Van Duyne said. "We wanted to make sure that as part of reconciliation, if we gave them a number and they didn't hit it, basically the entire bill is null and void, so we gave them a floor."

Houchin, who sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee, said they were tasked with finding $880 billion in cuts. Although many critics have claimed that these cuts will come right out of Medicaid programs, Houchin insists that is not the case.

"It's probably the biggest piece of reconciliation in terms of spending reductions, finding savings," Houchin said. "But the $880 billion, there is a misconception that 100% of that has to come out of Medicaid, and that's just not true."

"We're finding savings in our energy sector," Houchin added. "We're finding savings in other sections of code that aren't in the health care sector. And so we are going to be working diligently again to cut waste, fraud, and abuse, to find savings, and to protect these programs for the very most vulnerable people."

Houchin also pointed out that cuts made to Medicaid would work to uproot fraud taking place within the system.

'Let's put forward policies that promote American citizens, that put American citizens first and prioritize our people.'

"Right now, we have illegal immigrants that are accepting benefits, that are on benefits, even though they're not supposed to be people that don't even live in the country here, that are taking away from the health care of people who really do need it," Houchin said. "Low-income, pregnant moms, the disabled, seniors, and children."

Gill reiterated that no matter how much Democrats try to dig their heels in, President Donald Trump was elected to fulfill his campaign promises, like cutting wasteful spending, and it's Congress' job to codify these promises.

"They see all the great things that President Trump is doing every single day, a new executive order, sometimes three or four or five every day," Gill said. "They want to see us codify those into law, which we can do via reconciliation, which, of course, is privileged in the Senate. So we don't need to work with Democrats there, which is a huge plus."

Republicans need a simple majority to get reconciliation through the Senate. Because of their 53-seat majority, Republicans are confident they will be able to do just that.

"Let's put forward policies that promote American citizens, that put American citizens first and prioritize our people," Gill said.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to clarify the venue of the interview.

