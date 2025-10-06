'Get on board': Trump angrily calls out Fox News for hosting Democrat senator to discuss government shutdown

With the government shutdown nearing its first full week, Democrats have kept up their demands that have led to the deadlock. Over the weekend, however, President Trump had some choice words for Fox News after the outlet aired an interview with a Democrat senator arguing for their outrageous demands.

Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a familiar figure on Fox News programming, joined Fox News White House correspondent and co-host of "The Sunday Briefing" Peter Doocy to discuss health care in an interview on Sunday. Amid the government shutdown, President Trump took to Truth Social to call out this move.

'Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW.'

"Why is FoxNews [sic] and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?" Trump said in a Truth Social post Sunday morning. "The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we WIN."

In one part of the interview, Kelly called Republican criticism of Democrats' demands a "red herring."

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump gave Fox News what appears to be an ultimatum regarding its messaging going forward: "Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me.

"They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats’ direction."

Trump also aired his grievances with what he perceived as incorrect polling, claiming his real approval rating is 65% popularity, "a Republican RECORD."

"Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so 'politically correct!' Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump concluded.

Blaze News reached out to Fox News for comment.

