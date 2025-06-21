Man dumps girlfriend; she reacts by secretly marrying him without his consent or knowledge — then she lands in jail

After a Texas man dumped his girlfriend, the breakup reportedly didn't stop her from going behind her ex-boyfriend's back to marry him without his knowledge. However, the ex-girlfriend ended up going to jail for allegedly stalking her former lover.

Beverly Hills Chief of Police Kory Martin said a 42-year-old man contacted the police department on June 13 to report that he returned home and found a package from his ex-girlfriend on his property, Law & Crime reported.

The package was a "gift bag from Bath & Body Works," which contained products from the personal care and home fragrance retail chain, the outlet added.

The package also had some surprising contents.

One item was a photo of his ex-girlfriend — 36-year-old Kristin Marie Spearman — "holding what appears to be a marriage license showing them married and officiated by a local reverend," People magazine reported.

The package also had a copy of the marriage certificate filed with the McLennan County Clerk’s Office, Law & Crime added.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The anonymous victim told police that he never got married to Spearman.

He told police he went with Spearman to get a marriage license on June 2. However, the couple reportedly got into an argument, they allegedly broke up, and their marriage never happened.

According to police, the man told Spearman that "he did not want to be in a relationship" with her any longer.

Investigators suspect that Spearman convinced a reverend to certify her marriage, even though the groom wasn't in attendance or even aware that he was getting married.

"It was found during a follow-up investigation with the reverend that Kristin Spearman pursuant to the scheme of obtaining a marriage certificate convinced the reverend to certify the victim and Kristin in the Holy Union of Matrimony without the knowledge of the victim and his required presence," police said, according to Law & Crime.

According to McLennan County’s website, both parties “must appear in person” and have valid identification to apply for a marriage license.

Chief Martin told KWKT-TV, "At first, we were really considering that it may be some forged documents. However, once we made contact with the reverend who ended up signing the actual ceremony, showing that they were unified, he basically, you know, solidified the fact that, yeah, the groom was not present when that occurred."

He added to the station that "I don't think in 23 years I've never heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn't present for a ceremony."

The Beverly Hills Police Department did not release the identity of the marriage officiant.

Chief Martin said the alleged victim was "going through a significant process to try to fix this at this point, so that's a whole [different] situation."

Police took Spearman to the McLennan County Jail after obtaining an arrest warrant for third-degree felony stalking, KWKT said.

