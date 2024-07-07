'God, family, and country': Kirk Cameron announces that he has left California for Tennessee

Actor Kirk Cameron announced on Wednesday that he has left California for Tennessee. He is the latest in a growing number of celebrities who have decided to get away from the Pacific Coast, according to the Washington Examiner.

Cameron, who starred in "Full House," "Growing Pains," and "Left Behind," said he had considered getting out of the Golden State for the past few years. The report mentioned that Cameron was especially averse to the strict COVID-19 regulations present in the state at the time.

'After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided (it’s) time to move on and leave the state of California permanently.'

Following the worst of the pandemic, Cameron turned to his fans, asking them where they would prefer to live. He said California had drummed up "so much division" and that he wanted to reside somewhere that had a "healthy freedom-mindset," according to the Daily Caller.

“It’s pretty clear that California has been moving in a particular direction for a long time,” Cameron said.

Other notable celebrities who have fled California include Dave Rubin, Mark Wahlberg, and Sylvester Stallone. Rubin announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021 that he was "officially leaving the dystopian nightmare of California for the free state of Florida."

The Palm Beach Post reported in March that Stallone had also decided to get out of California and move to Florida.

“We already have a place (in Florida). It's a done deal.” Stallone confessed that it was his wife who made a huge push to get out of the Golden State.

"We have a lot of roots in California, so it's not an easy transition to Florida," he said. "But, Jennifer really had her heart set on it. I gave in."

Cameron said one of the primary reasons why he decided to get out of California was because he and his family "didn't feel safe anymore," according to another report.

The "Full House" actor, leading up to the move to Tennessee, was critical of drag queen story hour. He has pushed for more faith-based events and family-oriented gatherings that would be more appropriate for children.

Cameron told the Washington Examiner that he encouraged people who have experienced "serious economic problems and division" to consider moving to Tennessee, where people are "all about God, family, and country."

