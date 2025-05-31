God, guns, and glory: Trump's DOD obliterates woke DEI madness in patriotic recruiting video

Under the former Biden administration, woke policies and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives infiltrated all aspects of the federal government, including the U.S. military.

Upon retaking office, President Donald Trump vowed to root out the dangerous DEI programs and refocus the military on its mission to fortify national security.

'Through our power and might, we will lead the world to peace.'

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Trump's Department of Defense dropped a new recruitment video that directly addressed this shift away from the woke insanity.

RELATED: Pete Hegseth orders investigation into 'catastrophic' withdrawal from Afghanistan under Biden

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The advertisement included an adrenaline-charged barrage of imagery — explosions, guns, fighter jets, tanks, helicopters, and troops forging themselves through grueling training. The video spliced comments from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Trump over the onslaught of visuals.

"No more distractions. No more electric tanks. No more gender confusion. No more climate change worship. We are laser-focused on our mission of warfighting," Hegseth remarked.

RELATED: 'No more dudes in dresses': Hegseth gives multitudes of trans-identifying service members the boot

"We will measure our success, not only by the battles we win but also by the wars we end and, perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. It's called 'peace through strength,'" Trump stated.

"Through our power and might, we will lead the world to peace. Our friends will respect us. Our enemies will fear us. And the whole world will admire the unrivaled greatness of the United States military," Trump continued. "We will replenish the pride of our armed forces [and] end the recruitment crisis."

"We don't fight because we hate what's in front of us. We fight because we love what's behind us," Hegseth added.

Trump's comments concluded the video.

"God bless you. God bless our armed forces. God bless our men and women serving overseas. And God bless the United States of America," the president declared.