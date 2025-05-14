VIDEO: Democrat melts down during hearing over evidence that Kilmar Garcia is an MS-13 gang member

A Democrat threw a hissy fit during a congressional hearing about Kilmar Garcia after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced evidence that the "Maryland man" was indeed a member of the infamous MS-13 gang.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) was incensed over evidence provided by Greene during a Homeland Security Committee hearing about the Salvadoran migrant who was deported to an infamous terrorist prison in El Salvador by the Trump administration.

'There is no final court order establishing he's a member. Maybe he is! So you should put all that evidence before a judge, and if he is MS-13, he should be deported.'

Greene was introducing a tweet from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stating numerous facts in support of the claim that Garcia was a gang member when Goldman objected.

"A Maryland county police gang unit agreed that he's MS-13. A reliable confidential informant agreed that he's MS-13. ICE officers agreed that he's MS-13. An immigration judge agreed that he's MS-13. An appellate board agreed that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, your 'Maryland man,' is MS-13."

Goldman objected and tossed the hearing into a screaming match between him and Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), the presiding chair, over whether Greene was answering his question.

"I object because she is misstating the record and the facts. That is not accurate, and therefore I object to that being introduced," said Goldman. "There is no final court order establishing that he's a member. Maybe he is! So you should put all that evidence before a judge, and if he is MS-13, he should be deported. That's what we're talking about, but you're misstating what all of that evidence is."

Green stated that Greene had a right to introduce what she wanted into evidence, but Goldman continued to object.

"She can submit something to this committee," said Green.

"But it matters — she just said she represented exactly what the attorney general said. She has a document there. I would like to see that document," Goldman said.

Green said that a copy of the document was to be provided to Goldman during a brief recess, but they then went to vote on the document, during which Goldman interrupted again.

"Do not interrupt me again!" Green yelled at Goldman.

The tweet in question was posted by Bondi on social media on April 16.

Democrats have made Garcia their poster boy for claims against the Trump administration, but more and more evidence has come out that the man is an MS-13 member.

In court, however, the administration's lawyers have admitted that the deportation of Garcia was due to a "clerical error," giving much ammunition to those demanding that he brought back to the U.S. In April the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the administration must "facilitate" the man's return to the U.S., but Trump has argued that it's outside his power.

At one point President Donald Trump showed a photograph of the man's knuckles showing tattoos that the administration was interpreting as references to his MS-13 membership.

Here's the video of the entire exchange:

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman is having a meltdown over MTG submitting evidence of Kilmar Garcia being an MS-13 member into the record: “You are misstating what all of that evidence is!” pic.twitter.com/kJkdhSaNdF

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 14, 2025

