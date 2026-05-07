Sara Gonzales exposes 'MUSLIMS ONLY' event at city-owned site — and Gov. Greg Abbott is taking action

A report from BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales exposing a Muslims-only event at a water park in Texas has led to a threat from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The event was to celebrate a religious event called Eid and was scheduled for June 1 in Grand Prairie. Gonzales posted an ad from the event clearly marking it as excluding non-Muslims.

'That's religious discrimination. It's unconstitutional.'

The event included halal food and a private prayer area, despite the Epic Waters indoor park being city-owned.

On Wednesday, the governor issued a threat to pull the city's public safety grants unless the park shut down the event.

"A city-owned water park in Grand Prairie openly advertised a 'MUSLIMS ONLY' event — closed to the general public. That's religious discrimination," Abbott said in a statement on social media.

"It's unconstitutional. I signed HB 4211 into law — banning Muslim only no-go zones in Texas," he added. "The City must cancel the event and commit to never allowing something like it again by May 11th, or lose $530,000 in state grants."

He pointed out that one of the red flags involved the planners asking women to wear "burkinis" rather than bikinis.

"Let this be a lesson to local officials: Facilities funded by ALL taxpayers are not just for a subset of Texans," Abbott added.

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The Dallas Morning News reported that the event's organizer, Aminah Knight, said she did not intend to exclude anyone when the event was labeled "Muslims only." She said the flyer has been changed to include everyone.

"As Muslims, we have a modest dress code. Going to a water park can be a challenge," Knight said, noting that this was the third year of the event. "This is a way to have fun and make sure our children and community feel seen."

A spokesperson for the city did not respond to a request for comment from the Morning News.

The event was expected to draw about 600 attendees.

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