Google admits to political censorship under Biden and says thousands of YouTube accounts will be reinstated

Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee are declaring victory after an investigation into political censorship under the Biden administration led to important admissions from Google.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, posted a letter from Google acknowledging that it had been asked to violate free speech rights by the Biden administration. The new policies affect Google as well as YouTube, which is owned by Google.

"Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform," Jordan wrote.

"During the Biden-Harris years, under White House pressure, YouTube changed its policies to censor political debate on COVID and elections. TODAY, YouTube admits that the censorship pressure from Biden Admin was 'unacceptable and wrong,'" he added.

He said YouTube agreed to roll back censorship against certain topics that included the coronavirus pandemic and elections. The video platform also promised to never use "fact-checkers" in order to censor speech and will use the community note system instead.

"No more telling Americans what to believe and not believe," he added.

The letter also had a warning that censorship policies emanating from European nations could shut down lawful speech in the U.S.

"That's right. Europe wants to censor your online speech even if you aren’t in Europe!" Jordan wrote.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression released a statement criticizing Google for taking so long to admit the company's bad behavior.

"Google should not have waited to acknowledge it was pressured by the Biden administration to block content on its platforms," the FIRE statement reads.

"Google condemns jawboning now, but it failed to stand up for the rights of its users when it mattered," the group added. "FIRE will continue to call on private institutions to stand up for their rights — no matter who is in office."

