Beloved elderly fire department member mauled to death by pack of pit bull-mix dogs; owner charged with murder, animal abuse

An elderly fire department member was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in North Carolina, according to authorities. Now a dog owner has been charged with murder, and the pit bull-mixes involved in the dog attack reportedly have been euthanized.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies were dispatched to a residence around 7:43 p.m. Nov. 18.

'He was deeply loved, and his absence has left a pain that words cannot fully express.'

Deputies discovered 73-year-old Michael Bodenheimer "lying deceased in the front yard of the residence."

Police said Bodenheimer had "sustained severe injuries and was beyond the possibility of life-saving intervention."

"Preliminary findings at the scene indicated that his injuries were consistent with an attack by a large pack of canines," the sheriff's office stated.

Officers tracked down a "pack of aggressive canines" at a property nearby, and members of the Davidson County Animal Control captured 17 dogs, identified as "pit bull-mixed breeds."

The animals were euthanized, and necropsies were conducted.

According to WBTV-TV, officers claimed that 56-year-old owner Elaina Bryant of Thomasville let the dogs run loose at night, and they "lived in feces without food." Citing the arrest warrant, the station added that the dogs were underweight and had not received vaccinations or veterinary care.

The indictment alleges the dogs were left without fresh water and adequate shelter.

WBTV reported that there was an enclosure "infested with fleas and vermin and covered in excrement." Authorities alleged that the enclosure had not been cleaned in weeks or months, according to the indictment.

Investigators described the dogs as living in "conditions of squalor and starvation," the indictment said.

An autopsy conducted on Bodenheimer confirmed that he died as a result of injuries sustained in the brutal dog mauling, according to police.

Detectives determined that Bryant owned the dogs involved in the fatal attack. Citing court documents, the Charlotte Observer reported that Bryant lives about half a mile west of Bodenheimer’s home.

The sheriff's office investigation concluded that Bryant was "grossly negligent in the care and control of the animals."

Bryant was arrested Dec. 17, and a Davidson County Grand Jury indicted her on one count of second-degree murder and 17 counts of felony animal abuse, WYMY-TV reported.

Bryant is being detained at the Davidson County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond set by a Davidson County Superior Court judge.

Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026, in Davidson County Superior Court.

Bodenheimer's family said in a statement to WYFF-TV, "Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our father. He was deeply loved, and his absence has left a pain that words cannot fully express."

The family said that they were aware of the charges filed against Bryant.

"We have full confidence in the legal process and will allow it to move forward without further comment," the family said.

"Our focus remains on honoring our father’s life, his values, and the love he shared with those around him," the statement read. "We appreciate the support, prayers, and kindness that have been extended to our family during this incredibly difficult time."

Bodenheimer's obituary read, "Mike had a generous spirit and faithfully served his community by volunteering with the Fair Grove Fire Department and Friends Disaster Service."

The fire department said in a statement:

Mike was a long-time member of the Fair Grove Fire Department serving the Fair Grove community for many years. This particular incident involving one of our own has hit the department pretty hard since several of our current members served with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as our own members.

The investigation is ongoing.

