GOP in Congress pushing hard to solidify Trump's agenda, says RSC Chairman Pfluger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Between high-profile hearings featuring members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and the House Energy and Commerce Committee's reconciliation markup lasting over 26 hours, it was another busy Wednesday on Capitol Hill as Republicans face criticism that they have not acted quickly enough to make Trump's executive orders permanent.

In the basement of the Capitol building, the Republican Study Committee hosted border czar Tom Homan and Education Secretary Linda McMahon to hear what they need from GOP members in order to fulfill Trump's campaign promises. Talking to the RSC was important for these two Trump officials because it is the largest House GOP caucus, boasting 189 members.

'I met with the Republican Study Committee and thanked them for their strong support of this administration’s efforts to take our country back.'

A source familiar with the Wednesday meeting said Homan emphasized the importance of ensuring federal immigration agencies are properly funded in order to combat the invasion of illegal aliens who were allowed to freely enter this country under the Biden-Harris administration. While illegal alien apprehension and deportation numbers are higher now than they were under the previous administration, agencies like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are operating under Biden-era budgets and atrophy.

"Americans should be worried about [Trump's agenda]. Executive orders are nice, but legislation, writing it into statute, that is what our Founders intended ... to right the ship from the last four years," RSC Chairman Rep. August Pfluger (Texas) said in response to frustration from GOP voters. "We're taking it seriously. My organization of 189 members wants to see it, pass it into law."

Pfluger said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) wants it to be done by the book, meaning it has to go through the full committee-to-floor process. "It's not fast," Pfluger admitted. "This is not a fast process, unfortunately. It does take some time. But we are going to keep pushing on them to make sure we do see movement."

"We hear you," Pfluger said, addressing GOP voters. "The [RSC] has taken action. We have highlighted multiple bills that would put into effect, codify what the executive orders are that President Trump has moved with. ... We want to move swiftly. We want to move aggressively. The system needs to play out, but we're urging the leadership ... to move these bills through."

Homan gave his seal of approval to the RSC working through that process to capitalize on Trump's successes.

"We are ramping deportations every day while restoring law and order in our communities. These achievements would not be possible without the strong leadership of President Trump and the brave men and women of Border Patrol and ICE. I met with the Republican Study Committee and thanked them for their strong support of this administration’s efforts to take our country back — neither they, the president, nor I will rest until the threats against American communities and citizens are eradicated," Homan told Blaze Media.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!