Gov. Hochul plots post-election revival of NYC's unpopular congestion toll

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) is reviving the highly controversial congestion toll in New York City, reversing her decision to indefinitely "pause" the plan this past summer.



In June, Hochul stopped the proposed $15 toll for those entering Manhattan below 60th Street following widespread opposition. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority agreed to pause the plan indefinitely.

Hochul's stated reason at the time was to avoid adding "undue strain on already stressed New Yorkers."

However, post-election, Hochul has decided to bring back the initiative, sources told the Gothamist and the New York Post. The sources indicate that Hochul plans to reduce the $15 base toll to $9. However, the governor reportedly is also considering increasing the base toll to as much as $23 within the next three years.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Hochul announced that New York City will proceed with a $9 base toll. She presented this reduction as a savings benefit for commuters, even though the original higher toll was never put into effect.

“From day one, I have made affordability for New York families a top priority,” Hochul stated. “I’m proud to announce we have found a path to fund the MTA, reduce congestion, and keep millions of dollars in the pockets of our commuters. Under this plan, the MTA will implement a congestion pricing plan with a reduced daytime toll of $9 beginning in January.”

“You heard that correctly. It was $15 before; now it is $9. That is a 40% reduction,” she continued. “This lower toll will save daily commuters nearly $1,500 annually, and that kind of money makes a big difference for our families. And there'll be further discounts for low-income New Yorkers. Car owners who make less than $50,000 a year will get a 50% discount on every toll after their 10th toll of the month. In addition, after 9 p.m., the toll is discounted even further.”

The previously proposed congestion toll received substantial legal and public backlash.

In April, New Jersey filed a complaint against New York, claiming that it "failed to adequately consider the environment impacts" and "ignored the significant financial burden being placed on New Jerseyans and New Jersey's transportation system."

The Trucking Association of New York sued the state in May over the toll's pricing structure, arguing that it "disproportionately targets" truckers. Under the initial plan, truck and tour bus drivers would have been charged $36.

The toll's revenue will cover $15 billion in repairs to the MTA's transit systems.

Hochul's proposed plan to reinstate the toll has raised questions about the timing of this decision.

Kyle Smith, a film critic with the Wall Street Journal, stated, "This is really unbelievably cynical politics. Kathy Hochul backed off a toll for midtown Manhattan because it polled disastrously and might have cost her party a House seat or 2. Now, the WEEK AFTER THE ELECTION, she says she's going ahead with it."

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella (R) said, "I can't believe Hochul put congestion pricing to bed and brought it back."

"It stinks. You wonder why people are cynical of elected officials? This is exhibit A," Fossella added.

Jim Brosi, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, expressed concerns that first responders would also be charged.

"Congestion pricing will compromise staffing in the FDNY [New York City Fire Department]," he explained. "The disproportionate impact on members assigned to inside the congestion zone will cause a rapid drain of senior officers and firefighters, which could create a significant safety risk for all New Yorkers."

Republican Hudson Valley Rep. Mike Lawler accused Hochul of "trying to pick the pockets of New Yorkers to bail out the corrupt MTA's waste, fraud, and abuse, and that's shameful."

In a Wednesday statement, a spokesperson for the governor said, "Gov. Hochul paused congestion pricing because a daily $15 toll was too much for hardworking New Yorkers in this economic climate."

"Tomorrow, the governor will announce the path forward to fund mass transit, unclog our streets, and improve public health by reducing air pollution," the spokesperson added.