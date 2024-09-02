Gov. Polis rejects claims Harris flip-flopped on border stance, says she always supported ‘building barriers and walls’

Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis talked out of both sides of his mouth on Sunday, claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris has always supported “building barriers and walls” but also claimed former President Donald Trump’s wall was a “huge waste of taxpayer money.”



Polis appeared for an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on behalf of Harris’ campaign, during which he stated that the Democratic presidential nominee never flip-flopped on her border stance.

'The most cost-effective way possible to stop the illegal flow of people, of guns, of drugs across that southern border.'

“Look, this is another issue that as it gets to the public discourse is very misleading. Democrats in general, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, have always been supportive of building barriers and walls for certain parts of the border as part of a comprehensive border security strategy,” Polis claimed.

“But wait a minute,” ABC journalist Jonathan Karl replied. “She called the border wall a ‘medieval vanity project,’ ‘a stupid use of money’ and said that she would block funding for it. So she wasn’t talking about supporting the wall.”

Polis did an about-face, calling Trump’s border wall a “huge waste of taxpayer money” while claiming that Harris would also use barriers to curb illegal crossings.

“That’s true, the border wall that Donald Trump has proposed is a huge boondoggle and waste of taxpayer money. He effectively talked about a wall across the entire border rather than using barriers of different kinds effectively in a cost-effective manner, including imagery from satellites, including on-the-ground intel to secure and lock down the border,” Polis continued.

“What Kamala Harris is for is securing the most cost-effective way possible to stop the illegal flow of people, of guns, of drugs across that southern border. And of course, Donald Trump’s border wall would not work, would waste taxpayer money,” he stated. “And of course, barriers and walls are a part of the overall comprehensive strategy that Kamala Harris will deliver on to secure the southern border.”

When asked why Harris has recently flip-flopped on many of her policies, Polis defended her, stating that it was a “sign of a good leader that they learn and evolve overtime.”

“Whether it’s a move to the middle, the left, the right, it’s really about what works,” Polis told ABC.

In 2017, as a Senator for California, Harris called the wall a “stupid use of money” and promised to block its construction. During her 2020 presidential run, she stated that she was “not going to vote for a wall under any circumstances,” calling it Trump’s “medieval vanity project.”

Trump supporters recently blasted Harris for releasing a campaign video last month that featured images of Trump’s border wall.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!