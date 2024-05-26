Parents of PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray reveal his tragic cause of death: 'We know he rests peacefully now'

The parents of professional golfer Grayson Murray have revealed his tragic cause of death a day after the two-time PGA Tour winner passed away at the age of 30.

As Blaze News reported on Saturday, Murray withdrew from the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday – one day before his sudden death. Murray had played 16 holes in the second round Charles Schwab Challenge before withdrawing due to an "illness."

Life wasn't always easy for Grayson.

Grayson's parents – Eric and Terry Murray – issued a heartbreaking statement on Sunday, revealing that Murray's tragic cause of death was suicide.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," the grief-stricken parents began. "It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare."



The parents expressed that they still "have so many questions that have no answers."

The Murrays noted that Grayson was loved by them, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, his extended family, his friends, and his fellow players. They also pointed out that golf fans also loved their talented son as pointed out by the wave of compassion following Grayson's death.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," the family said.

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," the devastated parents lamented.



The parents concluded, "Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else."

Murray had been open about his battles with alcoholism.

"Yes, I would drink during tournament weeks," Murray said after his Sony Open win in January, according to CBS Sports. "It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won. Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year – but also feeling like I was invincible."

Murray added, "It took me a long time to get to this point. I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn't put that drink down eight months ago."

He continued, "People who don't know me, I'll have to show it through my actions, and they'll get back on Grayson's side. My demeanor is so much better. It's really a lot of fun now. I really don't live and die by a golf shot anymore. I'm not going to sit here and say it's going to be all glory and roses, but it's going to be a lot better."

In January, Murray said that he had been sober since early 2023.

Murray won his second PGA Tour title at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii. His first big win came at the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!