Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray dies at 30, one day after withdrawing from tournament over 'illness'

Professional golfer Grayson Murray died on Saturday morning, just one day after withdrawing from a tournament over an "illness." The two-time PGA Tour winner was only 30.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated. "The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Monahan added, "I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

One day before his sudden death, Murray withdrew from the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. Murray had played 16 holes in the second round Charles Schwab Challenge before withdrawing due to an "illness."

Murray shot a 2-under 68 on Thursday, but was 5-over on Friday’s round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. He withdrew from the tournament due to an undisclosed illness with two holes remaining.

No details have been provided about Murray's cause of death.



As a teen, Murray won three consecutive Callaway Junior World Championships and was the top-ranked golfer in his age group.

At age 16, Murray was the second-youngest golfer in history to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Murray's pro golf career started in 2015 and was an immediate success. He won the 2017 Barbasol Championship while just a 23-year-old rookie.

Murray won his second PGA Tour title at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Murray had been open with battles with alcoholism.

"Yes, I would drink during tournament weeks," Murray said after his Sony Open win in January, according to CBS Sports. "It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won. Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year – but also feeling like I was invincible."

Murray continued, "It took me a long time to get to this point. I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn't put that drink down eight months ago."

He added, "People who don't know me, I'll have to show it through my actions, and they'll get back on Grayson's side. My demeanor is so much better. It's really a lot of fun now. I really don't live and die by a golf shot anymore. I'm not going to sit here and say it's going to be all glory and roses, but it's going to be a lot better."

In January, Murray said that he had been sober since early 2023.

He truly would do anything for anyone.

Tributes poured in for the PGA golfer who died suddenly.

Murray's caddie, Jay Green, told the Golf Channel, "Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful, and generous boss, he has an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply."



PGA golfer Bubba Watson said, "Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed."

British golfer Luke Donald stated, "Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace."

