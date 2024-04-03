Gretchen Whitmer leaves CNN anchor visibly confused when she refuses to answer basic question about IVF ruling

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) left CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins visibly surprised on Tuesday for refusing to answer a basic question about in-vitro fertilization.

On Monday, Whitmer signed the Michigan Family Protection Act into law. The package of nine bills, among other things, decriminalizes paid surrogacy and established more legal protections around IVF. While discussing the new laws on CNN, Whitmer invoked the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling that embryos created during the IVF process are human life.

Collins then asked Whitmer for her position on that ruling.

"You have not said whether or not you agree that frozen embryos are considered people. What is your position on that?" the CNN anchor queried.

"You know what? Who cares what my position is, Kaitlan?" Whitmer responded at first.

The response left Collins unable to hide her surprise and confusion that Whitmer refused to answer the layup question.

"What matters is what the parents and their doctor agree is whatever is right for them, how they define it. That's the only one whose opinion should matter, not a judge, not a politician, not a governor from a different state," Whitmer went on to say. "That's what the fundamental question is here. Are we going to empower Americans to make their own health care decisions?"

Fortunately, Collins challenged Whitmer over her decision to dodge the question.

"You have been out in the forefront on this issue, though," she said. "I think people would care what you think of that."

Still without answering Collins' question, Whitmer responded, "Yes, but I'm not a doctor."

The fact that Whitmer is pro-abortion — someone who advocates for "reproductive rights" — makes her decision not to answer Collins' question even more confusing.

Why not just give your position on the ruling instead of virtue-signaling?

Indeed, there is a critical ethical issue at stake, and it seems that leaders — especially those who enact laws — should wrestle with that question: What should we do with "unused" embryos?

During the typical IVF process, more embryos are created than are actually transferred into a woman's womb. "Unused" embryos can be donated to other couples, donated to scientific research, or destroyed.

But the fact remains: Eventually, something must happen to those embryos, and our society must deal with the ethical implications of that, especially if one believes that life begins at fertilization.

