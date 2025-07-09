Gunshots fired at political signs in Trump supporter's window, Seattle police say

A Trump supporter in Seattle, Washington, believes her political stickers and flags led someone to fire gunshots at her window and vandalize her property.

Police said they were called to the resident's home at about 3 a.m. on Sunday over gunshots being fired, and they saw bullet holes in the person's window.

'I'm scared. I was shaking, and I think I'm going to move.'

The resident of the home spoke to KOMO-TV but did not want to be publicly identified. She said that her residence had been vandalized two other times before the current incident.

In addition to the pro-Trump signs, the resident had displayed signs supporting police as well as a Confederate flag.

The Seattle Police Department said that the resident was "potentially targeted" because of "political and ideological signs in the window of the residence."

She was asleep at the time of the gunshots and was not injured.

Police said they were able to collect several shell casings at the scene. Images of the window showed four bullet holes.

The homeowner also told KOMO that someone had put "Pride" rainbow stickers on her truck after breaking her two windows.

Residents of the neighborhood told KOMO they were surprised by the incidents.

"Surprised it happened, but not super surprised that people are upset," neighbor Nadine Frehafer said. "Nobody deserves violence against them, obviously."

"They always damage her window and car," Ewa Sporna, another neighbor, said. "I'm surprised. I thought once, twice, but a third time, no, a little too much."

She said she had heard the gunshots.

"I heard the pops, like, pop, pop, pop, few times," Sporna added. "I'm scared. I was shaking, and I think I'm going to move."

