Image Source: FBI Director Kash Patel X account composite
FBI releases terrifying video of masked and allegedly armed individual in Guthrie case
February 10, 2026
FBI Director Patel says the video was recently recovered from residual data.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation sought help from the public to identify an individual they say was armed when he tampered with the cameras at Nancy Guthrie's home before her disappearance.
The mother of NBC News journalist Savannah Guthrie went missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, weeks ago. According to the FBI, she was last seen at the residence on Jan. 31.
'The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.'
On Tuesday, the FBI released video and images from a security camera from the missing woman's front door. An FBI press release said the man was armed.
A post from FBI Director Kash Patel said the video had been recently recovered.
"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie's home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices," he wrote on the X platform. "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."
The 84-year-old woman is considered a vulnerable adult because she has a heart condition that requires daily medication, she has a pacemaker, and she has difficulty walking.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Guthrie's return, as well as the arrest and conviction of anyone "involved" in her disappearance.
This is a developing story.
