Woman fatally shoots 15-year-old home invader; cops arrest his fleeing alleged accomplice — who gets even more bad news

A Mississippi woman fatally shot a 15-year-old home invader over the weekend — and police later arrested his alleged accomplice.

Jackson police told WAPT-TV that two males wearing ski masks broke into a unit at the Park at Inverness apartment complex on Ridgewood Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

'To be honest, they got what they deserved.'

Police told the station that the woman in the unit, fearing for her safety, grabbed a handgun and fired multiple rounds, hitting one of the masked males.

The masked male fell to the floor and later died, and his body was partially inside the apartment when police and investigators arrived. The coroner confirmed that he had been shot several times, WAPT said.

The second suspect who fled the scene — identified as 18-year-old Quintavion Myles — was located and arrested the same day, WLBT-TV reported.

The fatally shot suspect was identified on Sunday afternoon as 15-year-old Kaden Young, WLBT added.

The woman involved in the shooting was taken to police headquarters for questioning and later released, WAPT reported, adding that authorities said the shooting might be justifiable under the state's Castle Doctrine law.

Myles was booked into the city holding facility, WLBT reported.

Myles appeared in court Monday, WLBT said in follow-up story, and while he was granted a $150,000 bond for burglary of an occupied dwelling, he was denied bond on a murder charge.

Jackson Police Chief Tyree Jones told the station why Myles also was charged with murder: “As a result of their conspiracy to allegedly take this crime on their hands or to be involved in this crime, there’s a result of a loss of life. And by them acting in concert together, they’re both being, or they could both be held responsible for whatever happens."

The police department plans on sending its findings to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office to consider whether they can be presented to a grand jury, WLBT said.

Jones added to the station that this crime should serve as a warning to young people.

“These things have to be considered when our youth are making decisions," he told WLBT. "You would hate to use this as a story to tell our youth about, but here we are. We’re having to use this as a story to our youth to show them ... this is what can potentially happen if you make the wrong decisions."

Tre Ingram, a resident of the Park at Inverness, told WAPT he has little if any sympathy for Myles or Young.

"To be honest, they got what they deserved," Ingram told the station. "They broke into her house. She had the right to defend herself."

