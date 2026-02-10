Trump makes big appearance in Epstein files — just not the way Democrats may have hoped

When it became clear in December that the complete release of the Jeffrey Epstein files would be delayed, various Democrats suggested that President Donald Trump might be trying to conceal damning and previously unknown details about his relationship with the child sex offender.

For example, Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), a recipient of contributions from Epstein, suggested that "this is nothing more than a cover-up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past."

Unfortunately for Schumer and other Democrats apparently desperate for dirt on the president, one of the newly released files reveals that Trump was anything but an ally to Epstein — that he reportedly thanked law enforcement for going after the pervert and stressed the importance of also focusing on Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former lover and co-conspirator.

'She is evil.'

A document dated April 23, 2020, details an interview conducted by FBI agents the previous year with a law enforcement official regarding his department's investigation into Epstein in the 2000s and his personal conversation on the topic at the time with Trump.

Although his name is redacted, the document appears to indicate that the interviewee became chief of the Palm Beach Police Department in 2001.

Michael Reiter — the man who served as chief of the PBPD from 2001 to 2009 and launched the first investigation into Epstein — confirmed to the Miami Herald that he was interviewed by FBI agents in 2019 and spoke with Trump in July 2006.

According to the FBI's 302 summary of its interview, the interviewee told the feds that "TRUMP was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating EPSTEIN."

In addition to noting that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and that people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting, Trump told the chief that he was "around EPSTEIN once when teenagers were present and ... 'got the hell out of there.'"

Trump expressed gratitude to the interviewee for doing something about the sex offender, stating, "Thank goodness you're stopping him; everyone has known he’s been doing this," the FBI said in the 302 document.

Trump also mentioned Epstein's "operative" Ghislaine Maxwell in his conversation with the chief, noting that "she is evil and to focus on her," said the document.

Maxwell, 64, was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls as young as 14 with Epstein, going all the way back to the early 1990s.

An FBI official told the Herald, "We are not aware of any corroborating evidence that the president contacted law enforcement 20 years ago."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said in response to the newly released document, "Trump didn't play their game, he helped expose it. And when they couldn't blackmail him they tried to smear him."

