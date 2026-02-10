Massie drops bombshell after review of unredacted Epstein files, helps put name to alleged co-conspirator

Roughly six weeks past the deadline to publish all of its files on child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Justice Department released over 3 million additional pages in response to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

While the documents provide new insights into Epstein, his degeneracy, and his international network of affluent allies, they are rife with redactions. Lawmakers have, however, been afforded the opportunity to review the unredacted files in person at the DOJ after giving 24 hours' notice.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who with Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.) rushed to inspect the files at the first available opportunity in hopes of identifying "the men who Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women to," revealed on Monday that he came across "the names of at least six men that have been redacted that are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files."

'Give the DOJ a chance to say they made a mistake and over-redacted.'

While Massie indicated that it was prudent to identify the men from the House floor or in a committee hearing — where he would be protected from civil lawsuits over perceived defamation or libel — he told reporters that "at least one is a U.S. citizen, at least one is a foreigner, and the other three or four have names I'm not sure if they're foreign or U.S."

"One is pretty high up in a foreign government," added Massie.

Khanna, addressing reporters jointly with the Kentucky Republican, chimed in to note that "one of the others is a pretty prominent individual." The Democrat suggested there may be more questionably redacted names, stressing they had only scratched the surface with their two-hour review.

Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Kentucky Republican noted, "I would like to give the DOJ a chance to say they made a mistake and over-redacted and let them unredact those men's names."

'It wasn't unredacted until tonight.'

The DOJ seized upon the opportunity to make some adjustments.

Massie noted later on Monday that the DOJ had unredacted both "an FBI file that LABELS two individuals as co-conspirators" and "a file that lists several men who might be implicated."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the DOJ unredacted former Victoria's Secret CEO Lex Wexner's name from a 2019 FBI document identifying him as a possible co-conspirator in Epstein's sex-trafficking case. He noted that Wexner's name appears "thousands of times" elsewhere in the Epstein files and stated, "DOJ is hiding nothing."

"This is significant because Kash Patel testified to Congress that FBI had no evidence of other sex traffickers," Massie said in response. "This is FBI’s own 2019 document listing Wexner as coconspirator in child sex trafficking. It wasn't unredacted until tonight."

The DOJ standards recommend against identifying unindicted co-conspirators unless they have been charged with the same conspiracy by way of unsealed criminal complaint or information. The document Massie referred to alleges that Wexner was a co-conspirator of Epstein.

Wexner stated in July 2019 that he had long since severed any connection with Epstein and "would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior as has been reported about him."

"When Mr. Epstein was my personal money manager, he was involved in many aspects of my financial life. But let me assure you that I was NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment," added Wexner.

Department of Justice

Blaze News has reached out to the Wexner Foundation for comment.

'They're trafficking girls all across the world.'

The Epstein Files Transparency Act permits the DOJ to redact portions of records that:

"contain personally identifiable information of victims or victims’ personal and medical files and similar files the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy";

depict child pornography;

"would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution, provided that such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary";

"depict or contain images of death, physical abuse, or injury of any person"; or

"contain information specifically authorized under criteria established by an Executive order to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy and are in fact properly classified pursuant to such Executive order. "

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Florida Democrat who also reviewed the documents on Monday, concluded that there are "lots of co-conspirators," reported CNN.

"I mean, it's disgusting," said Moskowitz. "There are lots of names, lots of co-conspirators, and they're trafficking girls all across the world."

