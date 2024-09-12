Harris tries to use debate as 'newest ad' against Trump — but what her campaign removes from video tells the real story

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign dropped a new political ad on Wednesday: video of her debate with Donald Trump.

"Our newest ad just dropped," the campaign boasted on social media.

'She just started by saying she's going to do this, she's going to do that, she's going to do all these wonderful things. Why hasn't she done it?'

Harris campaign officials posted the debate video as their "newest ad" because they think Harris not only won the debate but that she bested her opponent and made him look bad. Giving the debate as much oxygen as possible, they think, will help Harris.

But there is a curious omission of approximately three minutes in the video the campaign posted: Trump's closing statement.

Instead of including Trump's closing statement, the video cuts it out completely and ends with Harris' closing argument, even though Trump was allowed to give his closing remarks second. It's not clear why the Harris campaign cut out Trump's remarks, but examining Trump's words gives clues as to the motivation.

While even conservative commentators believe Trump's overall debate performance was not his best, his closing statement was widely applauded.

That's because Trump asked an important question — arguably the one that will define the election — that Republicans believe should be at the center of Trump's campaign message.

"So, she just started by saying she's going to do this, she's going to do that, she's going to do all these wonderful things. Why hasn't she done it?" Trump said.

"She's been there for three and a half years. They've had three and a half years to fix the border. They've had three and a half years to create jobs and all the things we talked about. Why hasn't she done it?" the former president continued. "She should leave right now, go down to that beautiful White House, go to the Capitol, get everyone together, and do the things you want to do. But you haven't done it. And you won't do it. Because you believe in things that the American people don't believe in."

Not only did Trump emphasize that question, but he knocked Harris for her secretive policy flip-flops — before returning to that critical question.

"We can't sacrifice our country for the sake of bad vision. But I just ask one simple question: Why didn't she do it?" he reiterated.



Debate moderator David Muir opened the debate by posing a form of the same question to Harris — "When it comes to the economy, do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?" — but Harris dodged it completely.

It's likely that Trump and Republicans will continue to emphasize those two questions over the final 53 days of the election. If Americans begin to answer them, Democrats likely won't like their conclusions.

