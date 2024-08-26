Harris campaign throws another wrench to jam upcoming debate with Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign is seeking a change to the upcoming ABC News debate with former President Donald Trump, saying the campaign was not involved in the original negotiations when President Joe Biden was still the nominee.

The Harris campaign is demanding that microphones not be muted when the other candidate is speaking, something Trump had agreed to with Biden for two debates.

“We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast,” Brian Fallon, Harris campaign senior communications adviser, told Politico Playbook. "We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button.”

'She is not a good debater. She is not a smart person.'

“Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate. The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules,” Jason Miller, senior adviser for Trump, told Playbook.

On X, Fallon said Trump "should reject his handlers’ attempts to muzzle him via a muted microphone. The VP is ready to debate Trump live and uncensored. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button."

Both the Harris campaign and Politico have argued that the rules for the September 10 debate were set with the Biden campaign, not the Harris campaign, but she is trying to have it both ways after declaring that the "debate about debates is over." The statement was made after Trump said there should be three debates with Harris instead of two because she was the new nominee. Harris made it clear that she will only participate in two debates.

When asked about the microphone issue on Monday, Trump said, "We agreed to the same rules. I don't know; doesn't matter to me. I'd rather probably have it on. The agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted. I didn't like it the last time, but it worked out fine."

The Harris campaign raised the issue so she can try to get out of the debate, Trump indicated. "She is not a good debater. She is not a smart person," he said.

