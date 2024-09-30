NPR host says Harris may lose because Latinos are breaking for Trump, accuses them of wanting 'to be white'

An NPR radio host accused pro-Trump Hispanics of wanting to be white and warned Democrats that Vice President Kamala Harris may lose the election because of her lack of support among the demographic.

Maria Hinojosa disparaged the Latinos for supporting former President Donald Trump in comments to Jonathan Capehart on his MSNBC show Sunday.

'They don't want to be identified with all those other immigrants.'

"Why is the Democratic share of the Latino vote shrinking?" he asked.

"Latinos want to be white. They want to be with the cool kids," Hinojosa responded.

She went on to say that some Latinos cited Trump's business background to explain their support, and she tried to knock that down by citing his history of bankruptcies.

"They don't want to be identified with all those other immigrants that Donald Trump speaks so badly about, including me, as a Mexican immigrant," she continued. "So they're like, 'We'd rather, let's be with him.'"

Capehart asked Hinojosa to respond to NBC News-Telemundo polling showing that the net support for Harris among Latinos had dwindled dangerously for Democrats. Harris had a 14% lead among Latinos, but that was far less than the 36% lead President Joe Biden had in 2020 and the 50% lead for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Obama had a similar lead in 2012 among Latinos with 40%.

Hinojosa went on to say that the drastic implosion for support among Latinos might spell doom for the Harris-Walz campaign.

"Those numbers, they could cost Kamala Harris the election," she added. "Everything that I’ve been saying that Latinos could push her over the top, these are the numbers that could also take her down."

A recent rally meant to inspire support among Latinos by the Harris-Walz campaign drew a disappointingly low number of actual Latinos.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!