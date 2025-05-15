Harvard staff fall over each other to aid comedian's fake deportation claim, offer tips to evade ICE

Harvard employees jumped at the chance to offer free legal advice to a comedian who claimed he was going to be deported and even sent him away with tips on how to avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Education Dept. Secretary Linda McMahon had recently said Harvard has "made a mockery" of the higher education system and has "invited foreign students" to engage in violent behavior.

'The second they thought a Palestinian was being deported, all their critical thinking went out of the window.'

Much of this contempt on campus has been between supporters of Israel and Palestine, with the school allegedly allowing rampant pro-Palestine protests to take place.

When stand-up comedians Danny Mullen and Leo Dottavio visited Harvard's campus, they exposed what appeared to be obvious bias in plain sight.

Austin Hall, Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo by: Spencer Grant/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Dottavio allegedly called Harvard's legal offices to ask for help because he was "going to get deported."

After simply providing a name and claiming he worked as a cook at Harvard, the men were invited to a nearby building. Blaze News has identified the location as the Office of Clinical and Pro Bono Programs at Harvard Law's Wasserstein Hall.

Once inside, Dottavio told staff members he was "living off the grid" and had no documentation or identification on him. As Dottavio was alone with apparent staff members having a discussion, Mullen confirmed that his cohort had been asked to provide documents like an Alien Registration Number, identification from Harvard, and more, which he did not have.

Still, at least three people, who appeared to all be Harvard employees, seemingly assisted Dottavio with legal advice based only on his loose assertions.

At one point, as Mullen interrupted the meeting with a camera, Dottavio was shown sitting in front of a laptop with a document displayed. Dottavio said the alleged Harvard employees were "showing me the warrant so that I know if ICE shows up, they have to show that warrant."

An immigration poster seen inside a Harvard Law building at Harvard University. Image via Danny Mullen/YouTube (screenshot)

Mullen told Blaze News that he was shocked that the staff he interacted with believed Dottavio even though he "had no documents to produce."

Mullen added, "The second they thought a Palestinian was being deported, all their critical thinking went out of the window. It took over their minds."

The comedian was also surprised to see how much liberal artwork was on the walls of the Harvard facility. This included, per the video, artwork showing a black power fist and a poster showing the text "Keep our families together!" with an image of a baby wrapped in a gay Pride flag.

"It's crazy that they have a department at a university that isn't even trying to hide its ideology," Mullen remarked.

Mullen pointed out that before they left the building, he and Dottavio were handed a "know your rights" card written in Spanish.



According to a Google translation, the card read as follows:

You have constitutional rights:

DO NOT OPEN THE DOOR if an immigration agent is knocking.

DO NOT ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS from an immigration agent if he or she tries to speak to you.

You have the right to remain silent.

DO NOT SIGN ANYTHING without first speaking to a lawyer.

You have the right to speak to a lawyer.

If you are outside your home, ask the agent if you are free to leave, and if he or she says yes, leave quietly.

GIVE THIS CARD TO THE AGENT.

If you are inside your home, show the card out the window or slide it under the door.

-



Harvard did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

