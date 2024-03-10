Teen girl in critical condition after horrific video shows high school student repeatedly bashing her head into concrete

A teen girl in Missouri is in critical condition after having her head repeatedly bashed into the concrete during a fight, according to horrific video and authorities.

The brutal fight video was widely shared on social media this weekend because of it being so extremely appalling.

KTVI reported, "One person is hospitalized with critical injuries after a fight Friday near Hazelwood East High School."

The outlet did not name the victim or the perpetrator of the violent crime.

Video of the confrontation shows two high school girls square off to fight in the middle of a street.

Within seconds, one student throws down the other teen girl to the pavement. She then unleashes a flurry of punches to the girl's face. When another female student attempts to intervene, she is attacked by other teenage girls.



After being punched at least a dozen times in the face, the more aggressive student then grabs the teen girl by the hair and repeatedly and viciously slams her head onto the concrete, according to the video.

The victim had her head violently bashed into the pavement at least four times.

The teenage girl is seen on video lying unconscious on the pavement and begins to go into convulsions after the monstrous attack.

The Missouri news outlet noted that there were no arrests in the horrific assault as of Saturday.

The St. Louis County Police Department is reportedly investigating the chilling beatdown.

A police department spokesperson told KMOV that there will be an update regarding the shocking attack on Monday.

The Hazelwood School District released a statement about the abominable fight video.

"It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt," the statement said. "Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need."

"We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community," the district added.



(WARNING: Graphic video)

