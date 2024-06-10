'He's out of his mind': AOC is afraid Trump will put her in jail if he wins the presidency, calls government a 'business'

Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is worried that former President Donald Trump will put her in jail if he wins the presidential election in November, according to the New York Post.

She recently spoke with Kara Swisher on her show, "On with Kara Swisher." The episode was released to the public on Thursday. The interview touched on several topics, such as AI, Gaza, and the upcoming presidential election.

'I feel like what we saw in his first presidency was an amuse-bouche to what his intentions are.'

“I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto."

Despite characterizing government as "a business," Ocasio-Cortez went on to say that she takes Trump "at his word when he says that he’s going to round up people. I take him at his word when he threatens journalists. I take him at his word."

“I feel like what we saw in his first presidency was an amuse-bouche to what his intentions are. He has learned from his mistakes of appointing professionals, and he will not make that mistake next time.”

But her words seem to run counter to what Trump has recently stated. During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump was questioned about critics who have suggested that he would seek retribution if he makes it back into office.

“Number one, they’re wrong,” the former president said. “It has to stop, because otherwise, we’re not going to have a country. Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them, and it’s easy, because it’s Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that’s going into the family and him, all of this money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine.”

When Ocasio-Cortez was asked about whether she believed Trump had a real chance of winning the election, she said he "absolutely [has] a chance to win."

"That is why I have thrown my support behind Biden early and I support it vociferously,” she continued. “It is unequivocal that if Donald Trump wins, we are looking at the potential dissolution of democracy in the United States of America and the question about what would happen to me or the Democratic Party is a joke compared to the question of what is going to happen to our country.”

Despite delivering old talking points about the "dissolution of democracy" if Trump gets elected, Ocasio-Cortez also mentioned that she understands the lack of support for Biden among young voters.

“I think when it comes to presidential elections, and especially to young people, I understand the lack of support for President Biden. And I think the demoralization around the president has caused folks to sometimes tune out on down-ballot candidates that will actually advance more alignment with their interests. And so the answer here is to get into the game, not to get out of it," she said.

