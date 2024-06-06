Hillary Clinton takes apparent jab at Trump in D-Day post

As Americans commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and honor World War II veterans, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced backlash on social media for apparently using the occasion to take a jab at former President Donald Trump.

"Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy. This November, all we have to do is vote," tweeted Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump.

'How disrespectful to our WWII heroes who faced unimaginable fear with immense courage 80 years ago today.'

In response to Clinton's post, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama tweeted, "These Dems couldn't be more dramatic and deranged. They're comparing storming the beaches of Normandy on #dday to voting against Trump."

"How disrespectful to our WWII heroes who faced unimaginable fear with immense courage 80 years ago today," GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tenessee declared when reacting to Clinton.

"The party that cried wolf... They will eventually pay the price for their recklessness and extremism, for their purposeful balkanization of America, for their disregard for the rule of law and citizenship..." Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson wrote.

In a Truth Social post, former President Donald Trump honored the troops who served at Normandy in World War II.

"Today, we honor the immortal heroes who landed at Normandy 80 years ago. The men of D-Day will live forever in history as among the bravest, noblest, and greatest Americans ever to walk the earth. They shed their blood, and thousands gave their lives, in defense of American Freedom. They are in our hearts today and for all time," the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee declared.

He also spoke to several World War II veterans and suggested that they are invited to visit him at the White House.

"A great honor to speak with four wonderful D-Day Heroes — Donald Cobb, Steve Melnikoff, George Cross, and Harold Radish, from my plane going to Arizona. I LOVE YOU ALL, see you in the White House! - DJT" he noted in a Truth Social post that included a clip of him doing a video chat.

In an opinion piece posted by the New York Times, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized isolationism.

"We forget how influential isolationists persuaded millions of Americans that the fate of allies and partners mattered little to our own security and prosperity. We gloss over the powerful political forces that downplayed growing danger, resisted providing assistance to allies and partners, and tried to limit America's ability to defend its national interests," McConnell wrote.

"Some vocal corners of the American right are trying to resurrect the discredited brand of prewar isolationism and deny the basic value of the alliance system that has kept the postwar peace," he wrote. "It should not take another catastrophic attack like Pearl Harbor to wake today's isolationists from the delusion that regional conflicts have no consequences for the world's most powerful and prosperous nation. With global power comes global interests and global responsibilities."

