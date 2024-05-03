Outrage spurs boycott against HIMS after CEO enthusiastically supports anti-Israel protesters

Investors and clients of HIMS online pharmaceuticals began a boycott of the company after its CEO offered his enthusiastic support of the college students protesting against Israel in its war on Hamas terrorists.

HIMS CEO Andrew Dudum posted Wednesday on social media that his company would hire students who were protesting against Israel.

"Moral courage > College degree," he wrote in a missive on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working," he added. "There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline."

Dudum, who identifies as Palestinian-American, posted a link to jobs available at his company for those who were protesting against Israel.

He also previously retweeted a post of an article about Democrat Sen. Liz Warren of Massachusetts opining that Israel was committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Investors rushed to say on social media that they were dropping their stock holdings because of the CEO's statement.

"Just sold all my HIMS @AndrewDudum. Wearing the Israel or Palestine jersey is not relevant to me but a CEO hiring protestors and wearing a particular jersey is a tone deaf loss of focus. There is no need for a moral position - that’s not what the board or shareholders hired you for," responded one stock analyst.

"Good luck. I plan to liquidate my position in $HIMS. When a CEO shows the amazingly poor judgement to post something like this, I don't trust him to act in the best interest of the company. This is a breach of your fiduciary duty to your shareholders," read one popular response.

Others said they were canceling their subscription to the service.

"And after 10 year using Hims, I have happily canceled today," responded entrepreneur Brendan Kaminsky.

"Canceling $HIMS and the customer service queue is 42 people. Guessing it's a big line out the door. The CEO wants to hire the same college protestors who appear hellbent on destroying America," replied entrepreneur Eytan Elbaz.

"If you support Israel, cancel your @wearehims subscriptions immediately. You can get similar products elsewhere for cheaper anyway," posted editor Ben Domenech.

On Friday, the HIMS stock dropped a whopping 8%, though it was unclear whether it was connected to the outrage over the CEO's comments.

