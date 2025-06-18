Viral video shows driver running over woman trying to stop traffic at Los Angeles No Kings protest

Los Angeles police are working to identify the driver of a car who ran over a protester who pushed against the vehicle during a protest against the Trump administration.

The video shows a female protester angrily trying to stop a red sedan from driving through the protest before the driver hits the gas and she ends up on the hood for a second. The woman then falls underneath the car's tires as other protesters rush to her aid.

The driver sped away from the scene near Pershing Square on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Dept. said that the woman was transported to a hospital, where she was treated for an isolated lower extremity injury. She is in fair condition and is expected to recover.

A KABC-TV report said that it was unknown whether arrests had been made in the case but that police were investigating it as a hit-and-run.

The outlet posted an edited clip of the viral video on social media, and other angles of the incident were posted online.

The injured woman was described only as being in her 20s.

A similar scene was captured on viral video in the nearby L.A. suburb of Riverside, where another female protester suffered serious injuries from a driver trying to escape a mob of protesters. Police are investigating that incident as a felony hit-and-run.

Other protests around the country were mostly peaceful and civil demonstrations. More anti-Trump protests are being planned.

