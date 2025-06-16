Photo by Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Video captures the moment SUV driver barrels through No Kings protesters after getting surrounded in California
June 16, 2025
Police say they are investigating the matter as a felony hit-and-run.
California police say they are looking for the driver of a car that barreled through No Kings protesters during an altercation at a Riverside protest on Saturday.
Video on social media showed protesters surrounding the black SUV, and one protester began to damage the rear brake lamp when the driver stepped on the gas and drove through a group of people.
Seconds later, a woman can be heard yelling, "They just ran over my sister!"
Riverside police said the incident unfolded at about 9:40 p.m. on University Avenue near Orange Street. They are investigating the incident as a felony hit-and-run.
One woman was hospitalized with what police said were significant injuries. She is said to be in stable condition.
Police are searching for the driver and have asked the public for any information about the suspect. They have not said what happened before the video recording began.
Video of the incident went viral on social media, where it garnered millions of views.
Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images
Friends of the victim identified her as 21-year-old Alexa Carrasco and said that she had a cracked rib, a punctured lung, numerous severe skull injuries, and a broken leg. She was in a medically induced coma awaiting a second surgery, her friends told KTLA-TV.
"It was just a 21-year-old girl protesting for their family, for human, basic rights," said Minor Garcia, a friend of Carrasco.
Some estimates put the total number of participants in the protests at about 2% of the total population. More protests are being planned as part of a campaign to oppose the polices of President Donald Trump.
Riverside is a suburb of Los Angeles with about 315,000 residents.
