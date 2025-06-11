The HIDDEN motive behind the anti-Trump 'No Kings' protests

Prominent figures on the left, like AFT President Randi Weingarten and Walmart heiress Christy Walton, are promoting a “nationwide day of defiance” protest event called “No Kings Day.”



Seeing as Los Angeles was just in flames this past weekend as protesters burned their own city, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck believes this may just be a way to sow more chaos in America.

“This is headed by Randi Weingarten, who is, you know, strange, the head of the teachers' union. Why is she so passionate about all of this? I wonder why,” Glenn says.

According to the left, this gathering is to protest our “defiled courts,” “deported Americans,” “disappeared people off the streets,” “attacked our civil rights,” and “slashed our services.”

“What do you suppose that this is going to look like in the midst of everything else that is going on?” Glenn asks. “If you weren’t for revolution, you would say, ‘You know, guys, we’ve been working on the "no kings" thing; let’s just hold off a little bit because we have California, L.A., going on.'”

“They’re not responsible people. That is not their goal — to do reasonable things. Their goal is to create as much chaos as possible,” he says. “Anything that brings more chaos on the street is not a good thing. Stay away from people who are preaching chaos. Law, order, constitutional principles, and principles that we find in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

And while the news coverage would make it seem like everyone who lives in Los Angeles is currently on the streets protesting, BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere points out that’s not the case at all.

“Most people in Los Angeles are going about their business, absolutely normally. Their lives are normal; they’re unaffected,” Stu tells Glenn.

“News just cuts out the perspective that entire cities aren’t on fire,” he adds.

