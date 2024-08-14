Hitler-posting imam who had meetings with Walz says he's being attacked for his Muslim faith

Imam Asad Zaman released a statement on X after the Washington Examiner reported his history of sharing links on social media that were supportive of Adolf Hitler and his multiple appearances alongside vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (D).

The Examiner's report revealed Zaman, the executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, has met with Walz at events while Walz has been governor. Zaman not only shared a film popular among neo-Nazis that glorifies Adolf Hitler, he also praised Hamas' terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023. Though Walz said he does not have a personal relationship with Zaman, he described Zaman as a "master teacher,” who has offered him lessons during their time “together."

'Whenever the MAGA camp and their allies are flailing, they look for a way to divide and distract people.'

“I am a teacher, so when I see a master teacher, I know it. Over the time we’ve spent together, one of the things I’ve had the privilege of is seeing the things in life through the eye of a master teacher, to try and get the understanding,” Walz said of Zaman.

Zaman claimed in the statement that he is being attacked by the "MAGA camp" because he is a Muslim leader.



"Whenever the MAGA camp and their allies are flailing, they look for a way to divide and distract people by scapegoating a local Muslim. And today it looks like they’ve chosen me," Zaman wrote. "Unfortunately, the right wing blog swamp is trying to smear Governor Tim Walz by using me. My 'crime' is that I am Muslim and I publicly express my solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Zaman did not address or refute what was in the Examiner's report. Zaman is originally from Bangladesh.

"Here in Minnesota, we have learned to reject this type of hateful politics and we are striving to make MN the best state for people of all faiths, Muslim, Jewish, Christians, to raise our families. That is the future that I and our Muslim community in Minnesota are working towards. And, yes, grounded in my faith, my sense of justice and my commitment to the dignity of all people, I will also continue to fiercely advocate for the people, families, and loved ones of Palestine," the imam added.



Walz also reportedly had his administration funnel over $100,000 to Zaman's Muslim American Society, which federal prosecutors have described as being "founded as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S."

