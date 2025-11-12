'Hoax': Republicans slam Democrats for sharing altered Epstein documents to 'create a fake narrative' around Trump

The House Oversight Committee recently received over 23,000 documents from the Epstein estate in response to a subpoena. Democrats on the committee published a handful of the dead sex offender's emails on Wednesday that referenced the president, suggesting the documents "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."

Keen observers noticed, however, that the documents bore signs of strategic alterations that apparently had been made, allowing Democrats to attempt to conceal critical context and tarnish President Donald Trump.

One of the documents shared by Oversight Democrats shows an email exchange dated April 2, 2011, between sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, where Epstein noted, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump."

"[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned," added Epstein.

Maxwell responded, "I have been thinking about that ..."

Oversight Committee Republicans were quick to point out that the victim's name was not redacted in the documents that were originally provided to the committee at large.

"It's because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump," noted the committee Republicans. "Democrats are trying to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump. Shame on them."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen. Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.

Giuffre, who reportedly died by suicide in April a month after being injured in a car crash involving a school bus, claimed in a 2016 deposition that Maxwell trafficked her after recruiting her while she was working as a spa attendant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Giuffre made it abundantly clear that while Trump was a friend of Epstein, "he didn't partake in any sex with us" and "never flirted with me." She also wrote in her memoir that when she met him in 2000, "Trump couldn't have been friendlier."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Blaze News, "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn’t have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions."

Leavitt added, "The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre. These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."

The other emails shared by the Oversight Democrats are between Epstein and author Michael Wolff, a fanatical critic of Trump whose works the White House emphasized "are riddled with mistakes and inaccuracies."

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

