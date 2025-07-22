DOJ reaches out to one major Epstein witness everyone's been afraid to talk to

The Trump administration faced significant backlash over the Justice Department's July 6 conclusion that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a client list — a list that Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed in a Feb. 21 interview to have sitting on her desk.

While President Donald Trump has indicated he does not personally share the public's continued fascination with the Epstein case, he told reporters on July 15 that he would instruct his administration to release any "credible information."

'The FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.'

The DOJ, acting on Trump's instruction, is working to check off some items that appeared on Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk's list of "10 immediate credible action items" Bondi could take that might satisfy Americans' hunger for answers, namely pressing Epstein's former lover and co-conspirator for answers.

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls as young as 14 with Epstein, going all the way back to the early 1990s.

According to evidence presented at her trial and allegations in court documents, Maxwell "assisted, facilitated, and participated in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18."

In addition to grooming minors for abuse, Maxwell — whose father the Telegraph indicated was a newspaper baron who had "known links with MI6, the KGB, and the Israeli intelligence service Mossad" — apparently did her best to normalize the abuse, allegedly discussing sexual topics with the victims, undressing in front of them, hanging around when the victims were being stripped, and encouraging the victims to massage Epstein.

Besides Epstein, it is unlikely there is anybody more familiar with the monstrous operation than Maxwell.

A source close to Maxwell recently told the Daily Mail that the convicted groomer "would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story."

"No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows," said the unnamed source. "She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein, and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."

'No lead is off-limits.'

Charlie Kirk recommended that all of Maxwell's grand jury testimony should be unsealed and that the administration should "green-light Maxwell to speak freely and learn what she knows."

"President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in statement on Tuesday. "If Ghislane [sic] Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say."

Blanche indicated that he reached out to Maxwell's counsel at Bondi's direction "to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department."

"I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days," continued Blanche. "Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now."

"No one is above the law," Blanche added in a separate message, "and no lead is off-limits."

While the convicted sex offender might volunteer some satisfactory insights, it's clear that the DOJ is not budging in the meantime on its conclusion regarding the existence of the Epstein list.

Blanche noted that the DOJ and FBI's controversial conclusion "remains as accurate today as it was when it was written. Namely, that in the recent thorough review of the files maintained by the FBI in the Epstein case, no evidence was uncovered that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."