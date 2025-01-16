Homeowner shoots alleged intruder while on 911 call telling authorities break-in was in progress

A Virginia homeowner shot an alleged intruder while on a 911 call telling authorities that a break-in was in progress early Wednesday morning, WUSA-TV reported.

The Fairfax County Police Department said an individual who lives in the 6400 block of Oakwood Drive called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. saying someone was trying to break into the residence, which is located near Lake Barcroft in the Falls Church area.

'Outstanding. Pay that homeowner a bounty.'

While officers were on their way, the homeowner remained on the phone with 911 as the male allegedly kept trying to force his way into the home, the station said.

Police told WUSA the homeowner then shot the male.

When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot multiple times in the upper body, the station said, adding that officers said the male was taken to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

No one inside the home was harmed, WUSA said.

Investigators added to the station that the unnamed suspect assaulted someone at a nearby home prior to the shooting. Police said that victim was hurt with "non-life-threatening injuries," WUSA reported.

The station said no criminal charges had been filed as of Wednesday night; a criminal investigation is under way.

What are observers saying?

Many commenters on WJLA-TV's Facebook post about the incident were happy with the outcome.

"Thank goodness the homeowner was armed and able to protect himself and his family!!" one commenter declared.

"Outstanding. Pay that homeowner a bounty," another user suggested.

"He stood his ground. No charges should be filed," another commenter said.

"Got what he deserved," another user stated.

"Gun owner saves the day again!" another commenter exclaimed.

Good for him," another user wrote.

