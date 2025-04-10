Homeowner with 2 sleeping kids spots masked intruders walking up stairs. But they turn tail and run when he pulls gun.

A Los Angeles homeowner whose two young children were fast asleep one night last week found himself face-to-face with three masked males walking up his stairs, KNBC-TV reported.

Believe it or not, the intruders reportedly announced themselves as police officers amid the Studio City home invasion last Wednesday, the station said.

'I was kind of ready for any scenario.'

But the homeowner was wise to what was happening — and had a gun on him.

And wouldn't you know the intruders staring down that barrel suddenly realized that they had more pressing matters on their calendar? Yup, they took off running.

KNBC said the masked males were seen on security video recorded outside the home. The station said they tapped windows and the dog door to make sure all animals were inside.

“Three men covered basically head to toe. Windbreaker hoodies; only their eyes are visible,” the homeowner later explained to KNBC.

The intruders used a device to shatter a double-pane glass door, the station said, after which they walked into the house.

“They yelled ‘LAPD’ when they were in the house, impersonating the police," the homeowner also noted to KNBC. "I think that’s what kind of triggered my senses."

The homeowner — who didn't want the station to identify him — told KNBC he "peered down the stairs and saw two men coming up the stairs and just immediately charged after them ready to take them on. I was kind of ready for any scenario. I was kind of armed and ready to go, and, thankfully, they ran — because the last thing I wanted to do was start shooting people in my house.”

The homeowner added to the station that the would-be thieves got away before officers arrived. The homeowner also noted to KNBC he believes the crew may have been watching his house for several days.

“We were out of town for a few days, and the way they reacted they definitely thought the house was empty,” the homeowner added to the station. “I think they are just getting that brazen. You kind of have to be ready.”

You can view a video report here about the incident.

