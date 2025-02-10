House Freedom Caucus takes the reins on reconciliation

The House Freedom Caucus has taken the initiative and introduced its own budgetary resolution on Monday to kick-start the reconciliation process, while Republican leadership continues negotiations.

Dubbed the Emergency Border Control Resolution, the budget contains crucial funding for several border and military provisions, cuts hundreds of billions in spending, and raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris said the caucus has taken matters into its own hands because of the delayed negotiations among the Republican leadership.

'Given the current delay in the House on moving a comprehensive reconciliation bill, moving a smaller targeted bill now makes the most sense to deliver a win for the American people.'

"President Trump was elected with a mandate to close the southern border, stop the flood of illegal aliens, begin repatriations of those here illegally, and restore accountability to our government," Harris said in a press release obtained by Blaze News. "The House Freedom Caucus has always believed that Congress must rapidly give the president the funds he needs to do this."

This budget proposal would be the first of two bills intended to address reconciliation. This approach contrasts with the goal of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to put forward "one big beautiful bill" that would address both border and tax policy.

"Given the current delay in the House on moving a comprehensive reconciliation bill, moving a smaller targeted bill now makes the most sense to deliver a win for the American people," Harris added. "I am proud to introduce the Emergency Border Control Resolution today to set the reconciliation process in motion in the House."

The House Freedom Caucus introduced its budgetary resolution just days after the Senate put out its own proposal on Friday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!