How to watch US Army 250th anniversary parade

The United States Army will celebrate its 250th anniversary with a Grand Military Parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2025. The anniversary lands on President Donald J. Trump's 79th birthday, as well. The U.S. Army, formed first as the Continental Army, was founded June 14, 1775.

How to watch the 250th anniversary parade

Army festivities: 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time — U.S. Army livestream at bottom of page

Official parade start time: 6:30 p.m. ET — RSBN livestream below

Concert at the Ellipse: 7:30 p.m. ET

Fireworks: 9:45 ET

The Army will start its coverage of the birthday festival at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time, while the parade is officially scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. local start time. See the embedded livestreams below.

The parade will involve a march down Constitution Ave. NW in D.C. and is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes, with fireworks starting at 9:45 p.m. ET. For a map of the parade route, see this graphic from CBS News.

If you are having trouble viewing the livestream, visit TheBlaze on X for videos and reactions to the parade.

Alternatively, visit the U.S. Army YouTube and Facebook pages for more direct feeds.

As well, CBS News has promised a dedicated stream of the event.

