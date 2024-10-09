Howard Stern wants 'SNL' to drop Harris satire, claiming 'there's too much at stake' with potential Trump victory

Radio host Howard Stern stated Tuesday that "there's too much at stake" with the upcoming election for the sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" to make fun of Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.



As part of Harris' continued media blitz this week, she sat down with Stern, who was tripping over himself to express his fervent endorsement of her candidacy.

'You've got to win, you just have to.'

Stern admitted that he was "really nervous" because he wanted the election to "go well" for Harris.

"Even when I watch them on 'Saturday Night Live,' where they have Maya Rudolph playing you, I hate it," Stern told Harris.

"I don't want you being made fun of. There's too much at stake. I believe the entire future of this country right now — I mean, as America, land of the free, home of the brave — I think it's literally on the line," he added.

"I agree with you," Harris responded.

When asked how she felt about Rudolph's impression of her, Harris told Stern that she is "a huge fan" and thought "it was funny."

"I think she put a lot of time into doing the piece and the character," Harris said.

During an interview on "The View" this week, Harris was shown a clip of Rudolph's impression of her. She responded to the video by stating, "Maya Rudolph, she's so good, she had the whole thing, the suit, the jewelry, the mannerisms."

Harris told Stern that her opponent, Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, has a "desire to be a dictator."

She continued, "He says he's going to be a dictator on day one. Understand what dictators do. They jail journalists. They put people who are protesting in the street in jail," both of which the Biden-Harris administration has done.

Stern told Harris, "With all this pressure on you right now, and you've got to win, you just have to."

"I really believe we're in for the darkest skies on the planet. Like, the sun's literally going to go out. God bless you for doing this," he added.

The friendly interview was ridiculed by New York Times columnist Michelle Cottle, who likened the talk to Harris spending an "hour in the warm embrace" of Stern. Cottle accused the radio host of being "a little too openly butt-smoochy."

"Who could resist the opportunity to outsource some Trump bashing to a professional trash-talker like Stern, who famously disdains the MAGA king?" Cottle questioned.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

