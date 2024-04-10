Texas cosmetology teacher and her son accused of recruiting troubled students into child sex trafficking ring

A certified cosmetology teacher and her son are accused of running a child sex trafficking ring that involved troubled teenagers.

42-year-old Kedria Grigsby was relieved of teaching duties at Klein Cain High School and placed on administrative leave over the heinous accusations.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Grigsby and her 21-year-old son Roger Magee recruited at least three victims aged 15, 16, and 17 years old. Prosecutors said they would recruit troubled students who ran away from home and offered them shelter at a motel.



"The investigating officer evidently determined there's at least one occasion where Ms. Grigsby had paid for a motel room that was used in the prostitution enterprise," a probable cause judge said.



Prosecutors said that an officer was investigating a motel room for evidence when one of the juveniles walked through the front door then ran away and into a silver car that police believed was driven by Grigsby. Investigators said there was at least one other victim in the vehicle.

Police said they obtained evidence of Zelle payments used to transfer money between Grigsby and her son. They also allegedly obtained text messages about prostitution fees between the two as well as messages to their alleged victims.

Officials from the Klein Independent School District said that Grigsby passed a background check when she was hired at the school in 2019.

"Law enforcement notified us that cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby was taken into custody for felony charges of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution. As soon as we were notified of this information, the district took immediate action, apprehended, and immediately placed Ms. Grigsby on administrative leave," read a letter to students' parents.

"Klein ISD has NO intention of allowing this individual back to Klein Cain or any Klein ISD school, and we will report to all appropriate agencies at the conclusion of the investigation," the district added.

Grigsby was charged with three felony counts of child trafficking and three felony counts of compelling prostitution of juveniles and was given a bond of $750,000.

Magee was arrested in 2022 for similar charges and remains in jail. Grigsby had lived with her husband and two children.

Police say that additional charges may be filed against Grigsby if more victims come forward, and Gonzalez said that other witnesses had already come forward to say the teacher had tried to recruit them.

Here's more about the accusations:

