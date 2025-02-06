California Dem gets hammered online for claiming National Prayer Breakfast is unprecedented violation of Constitution

A Democrat from California sounded the alarm about President Donald Trump's presence at the National Prayer Breakfast and then faced the brutal mockery of online backlash.

Rep. Jared Huffman posted a histrionic video where he claimed that the president was violating the separation of church and state "like never before" by appearing at the annual prayer breakfast.

'It just shows how hopelessly elitist Democrats have become.'

Huffman said the event was the latest in a "slippery slope" of events leading the country into a "creepy dystopic theocracy" and that he was going to protest the prayer with buttons.

"Look, we should not be having a Christian prayer service in the sanctum of the United States Capitol in Statuary Hall," said Huffman in his little video. "This is an actual violation of church-state separation like we have never seen. Second year in a row Speaker [Mike] Johnson (R-La.) has done this."

He went on to claim a "radical extremist" Christian group collaborated with Republicans while advocating for legislation in Africa to kill gay people.

"Stuff like this, this complete breakdown of church-state separation is a big part of the dystopic authoritarian agenda at the heart of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement," he added.

Critics pounced on Huffman for the bizarre claim given that so many past presidents, Democrat and Republican, attended the prayer breakfast without, apparently, violating the Constitution.

"This is the dumbest thing ever. This is a bipartisan event that past Democratic presidents have attended and spoken at. Like, do a Google search," said Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN.

"Literally every president goes to this. It was started in 1953, and it has been attended by Eisenhower, JFK, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush I, Clinton, Bush II, Obama, Trump, and Biden," responded Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review.

"So yes, this video is horribly out of touch with 98% of voters in the country, but in this man's northern California district, it plays great. It just shows how hopelessly elitist Democrats have become," replied Conn Carroll of the Washington Examiner.

"Protesting the National Prayer Breakfast is top tier comedy," read another response.

Others pointed out that the breakfast was moved before Johnson became speaker, that it was moved because of concern from Democrats, and the group he was criticizing no longer had anything to do with the event.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!