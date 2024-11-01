Hugh Hewitt abruptly quits Washington Post over inaccurate, biased reporting: 'Unfair election ad'

On Friday, radio host Hugh Hewitt abruptly quit the Washington Post shortly after walking off the Post Live's "First Look," accusing the liberal panelists of engaging in an "unfair election ad" rather than objective journalism.

Hewitt had been a contributing columnist for the Post since 2017. He told Fox News Digital on Friday afternoon, “I have in fact quit the Post but I was only writing a column for them every six weeks or so.”

During a roundtable discussion, the "First Look" host, Jonathan Capehart, repeatedly attempted to "fact-check" Hewitt's remarks without giving him a chance to respond.

Trump 'was right, and he won in court. That's the story.'

The show reached a boiling point when Capehart and Ruth Marcus, the Post's associate editor, accused former President Donald Trump of "laying the groundwork" to contest the upcoming election. As a united front, the two journalists claimed that Trump has been making unfounded allegations of "cheating." Specifically, they mentioned a recent lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee against Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit was filed after locals claimed that the county illegally turned them away from voting centers. On Wednesday, Trump and the RNC won the case against the county, forcing it to extend early voting through November 1, Blaze News previously reported.

"Is it me, or does it seem like this week Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election by complaining that cheating was taking place in Pennsylvania by suing Bucks County for alleged irregularities?" Capehart asked Marcus. "And this is on top of his continual assertion that if he loses, it's because of cheating."

Hewitt shook his head during Capehart's question, clearly already frustrated with the direction of the discussion.

Marcus responded, "Uh, yeah. That's what he's been laying the groundwork for this, just not in the last week but in the last umpty-umpth months. No election can be fair in Donald Trump's mind unless Donald Trump wins it. And I think we are going to see him both rev up his supporters to contest elections outside of courtrooms and go to every courtroom he can in America where it's relevant to make whatever arguments he can, no matter how far-fetched."

Hewitt responded, "Bucks County was reversed by the court and instructed to open up extra days because they violated the law and told people to go home. So that lawsuit was brought by the Republican National Committee, and it was successful."

"We are news people even though we have opinions, and we have to report the whole story if we bring up part of the story. So, yes, he's [Trump] upset about Bucks County, but he was right, and he won in court," Hewitt added. "That's the story."

After Hewitt concluded his remarks, there were several moments of silence as Capehart slowly dragged his pen over his apparent notes with a seemingly smug and unenthused grin.

"I'll let you keep going, Jonathan," Marcus stated, filling the dead air.

"Um, no, I'm just — don't appreciate being lectured about reporting when, Hugh, many times you've come here saying lots of things that aren't based in fact," Capehart remarked.

"I won't come back, Jonathan," Hewitt snapped as he removed his earpiece.

"This is the most unfair election ad I've ever been a part of. You guys are working. That's fine."

"I'm done!" Hewitt declared as he walked off camera.

Capehart attempted to continue the discussion with Marcus, but her video feed froze mid-sentence. He explained that the show tried reconnecting with Marcus but that the attempt was unsuccessful.

"Okay, we lost her again," he stated before abruptly closing the show.

The Washington Post told Fox News Digital, “As the newsroom’s live journalism platform, Washington Post Live is known for its dynamic conversations and thought-provoking perspectives on top issues of the day, such as this morning's ‘First Look’ program.”

Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, acknowledged in an opinion piece early this week that the public no longer views the media, including the Post, as accurate, Blaze News previously reported. He noted that the newspaper would not endorse a presidential candidate because it would "create a perception of bias" and "non-independence."